VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Cruise in the moonlight!
The brand new Moon Lite Drive-In Theater on Terre Haute's northside recently made a special announcement on social media.
Its owners will host a grand-opening car show, complete with free showings of Grease and American Grafitti.
Owners hope to be open for business sometime in September, but an exact date hasn't been announced at this time.
Related Content
- Moon Lite Drive-In starts planning opening night activities
- Health insurance open enrollment starts November 1
- Rauners start holiday card drive for the military
- Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign starting
- Lunar Showstopper: 1st super blue blood moon in 35 years
- Church hosts active shooter training
- National Night Out events planned for several Wabash Valley communities
- Schools face concerns after active shooter situation
- Terre Haute hospitals train for active shooter
- Indiana Blood Center starts blood drive in honor of Officer Pitts
Scroll for more content...