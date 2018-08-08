Moon Lite Drive-In starts planning opening night activities

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Cruise in the moonlight!

The brand new Moon Lite Drive-In Theater on Terre Haute's northside recently made a special announcement on social media.

Its owners will host a grand-opening car show, complete with free showings of Grease and American Grafitti.

Owners hope to be open for business sometime in September, but an exact date hasn't been announced at this time.