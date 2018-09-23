Moon Lite Drive-In hosts car show to celebrate opening weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If movie nights are more of your thing, a Terre Haute drive-in celebrated its grand opening this weekend.

After being closed for 30 years, the Moon Lite Drive-In Theatre is back and better than ever!

Gates opened bright and early Saturday morning at 9.

As a grand opening gift, the drive-in won't cost you a thing this weekend!

Regular pricing starts next week.

To celebrate, Moon Lite held events all day for families to enjoy, including a car show.

If you missed out on the fun Saturday night, it'll all be back Sunday.

They're playing the movie "Grease" at 8:30. Followed by the movie "American Graffiti" at 10:40.