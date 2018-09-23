Moon Lite Drive-In hosts car show to celebrate opening weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If movie nights are more of your thing, a Terre Haute drive-in celebrated its grand opening this weekend.
After being closed for 30 years, the Moon Lite Drive-In Theatre is back and better than ever!
Gates opened bright and early Saturday morning at 9.
As a grand opening gift, the drive-in won't cost you a thing this weekend!
Regular pricing starts next week.
To celebrate, Moon Lite held events all day for families to enjoy, including a car show.
If you missed out on the fun Saturday night, it'll all be back Sunday.
They're playing the movie "Grease" at 8:30. Followed by the movie "American Graffiti" at 10:40.
