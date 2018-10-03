Montezuma Elementary second graders sell popcorn to buy teddy bears for first responders

MONTEZUMA , Ind (WTHI) - Mrs. Organ's 2nd grade class at Montezuma Elementary School is taking ordinary to the extraordinary.
These 7 and 8-year-olds are selling popcorn, but they will not be pocketing any of the proceeds.
The money raised will then be used to go shopping for teddy bears a lesson being taught far beyond the classroom walls.
Through the project each student is learning about persuasive writing, how to follow step-by-step directions, how to count change, and work with a budget, and of course giving back to others.
