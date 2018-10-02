Money raised at charity game helps local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Brown VS Blue Charity Basketball Game started with some trash talk Tuesday night. It pits the Vigo County Sheriff's Department against the Terre Haute Police Department for charity.

Terre Haute Police Department Detective Travis Chesshir says, "Because we shut them down so much last year they had to recruit like nine people that don't even work for the sheriff's department."

Vigo County Sheriff's Department Deputy Larry Hopper says, "When I played basketball in high school they would actually chant my name when I came out on the court. 'He will, he will dunk the ball.'"

The officers competed against each other on the court but they are united in efforts to keep you and your family safe. It makes sense the money raised from the game would go to an organization with a mission to protect kids from cradle to college.

The money raised goes to Chances and Services for Youth, or CASY. The organization provides programs to parents and kids of all ages like Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

4th Grader Jeffery Cork says, "I actually like my Big Brother. I'm going to have real fun with him. I already know that and he said I might ride in his police car."

CASY Community Development Director Brittany Earl says, "We want to make sure that these kids receive the same opportunities as every child. We're talking about the simplest things like clothing, food, even just opportunities to have a safe place to go to have a fun summer or to make sure they have something under the Christmas tree."

Every dollar raised at the game goes to help kids like Jeffrey. He says he likes hanging out with his Big Brother, John Moats.

"People that have them are going to have real fun."

The county pulled off a close win. The sheriff's department defeated the city 61-60.

For more information about CASY click here.