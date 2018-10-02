Clear

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

The officers competed against each other on the court but they are united in efforts to keep you and your family safe. It makes sense the money raised from the game would go to an organization with a mission to protect kids from cradle to college.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 10:47 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The annual Brown VS Blue Charity Basketball Game started with some trash talk Tuesday night. It pits the Vigo County Sheriff's Department against the Terre Haute Police Department for charity.

Terre Haute Police Department Detective Travis Chesshir says, "Because we shut them down so much last year they had to recruit like nine people that don't even work for the sheriff's department."

Vigo County Sheriff's Department Deputy Larry Hopper says, "When I played basketball in high school they would actually chant my name when I came out on the court. 'He will, he will dunk the ball.'"

The officers competed against each other on the court but they are united in efforts to keep you and your family safe. It makes sense the money raised from the game would go to an organization with a mission to protect kids from cradle to college.

The money raised goes to Chances and Services for Youth, or CASY. The organization provides programs to parents and kids of all ages like Big Brothers, Big Sisters.

4th Grader Jeffery Cork says, "I actually like my Big Brother. I'm going to have real fun with him. I already know that and he said I might ride in his police car."

CASY Community Development Director Brittany Earl says, "We want to make sure that these kids receive the same opportunities as every child. We're talking about the simplest things like clothing, food, even just opportunities to have a safe place to go to have a fun summer or to make sure they have something under the Christmas tree."

Every dollar raised at the game goes to help kids like Jeffrey. He says he likes hanging out with his Big Brother, John Moats.

"People that have them are going to have real fun."

The county pulled off a close win. The sheriff's department defeated the city 61-60.

For more information about CASY click here.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 71°
Warmer Than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A warm Wednesday...and rain after that

Image

League of Women Voters forum

Image

Plans moving forward on new splash pad

Image

The Brown vs Blue basketball game

Image

'The message that's being sent right now is sit down and shut up' Victim in Larry Nassar case speaks

Image

THN Volleyball

Image

Parke Heritage tennis

Image

THS Tennis

Image

ISU football preview South Dakota State

Image

Trevor Cook

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids

Image

Precious items saved after VFW closure

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sharing more than a Coke: Terre Haute Coca-Cola bottle history

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual powwow connects people through ceremony

${article.thumbnail.title}

Turn to the River project aims to reconnect downtown to the Wabash

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hope Garden grows to feed Kitchen of Knowledge

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide