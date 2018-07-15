Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The 21st Annual St. Benedict Parish Community Festival is happening this weekend in downtown Terre Haute.

You can enjoy live music and food. There is also a chance to win prizes!

The money you spend at the festival goes back to the church to support missions including the soup kitchen. Each day, volunteers say up to two hundred people line up for a free lunch. It may be the only meal they get that day.

Soup Kitchen Supervisor Judy Hogan says, "A lot of soup. We make a lot of casseroles, we make a lot of pasta dishes cause pasta is very filling."

Volunteers use donated produce and even pies to ensure everyone has a full belly.

Hogan says, "We are very fortunate we get a lot of different products and we can give it to the people who need it."

Volunteers say the money raised through the festival has a real impact on them and the people they serve.

"Makes our jobs a lot easier. We are able to give them good nutritious meals and that's one of my big things. I want them to have nutrition not only to fill their stomachs but to build their bodies also."

The festival will be open from 5:00 p.m. until Midnight. Admission each night is $3 for adults and children are free.

For more information visit https://www.stbenedictth.org/.