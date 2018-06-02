Moms Demand Action urges change outside Vigo County Courthouse

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- June first served as national gun violence awareness day. Even though it only lasted one day, a national group decided to make it into a full weekend event.

Connie Miller was one of many concerned citizens standing outside the Vigo courthouse Saturday. She was raising awareness of gun violence in the U.S. An act that tragically took the life of her son, Shane Miller.

"He died March 26th 1991. It was during spring break he got shot in the back. And he died a few hours later," said Miller.

That's why she joined the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America Organization. Terre Haute founded its own chapter for the organization earlier this year.

The group aims to promote more regulations when it comes to guns. Doing what they can to prevent attacks like the one that took place most recently in Noblesville.

"It definitely brought it home especially last week I think it goes to show how small of a world this is," said Angie Hudgens who is part of the group.

One by one supporters of the group shared words of past experiences with gun violence. All pleading change when it comes to fire arms but the organization isn't for banning guns. Just making more strict laws.

"We are very much in favor of the second amendment. But we also recognize that we have to safety store guns and we have to promote gun safety," Hudgens

For Miller, it’s not about voicing her opinion. It’s about standing united with friends and family. All doing what they can to make a difference to prevent future tragedies

"A lot of time you kind of have to keep it all together. And try to think about how I can make a change," said Miller.

If you would like to learn more about the Moms Demand Action Organization follow the link to that site here.