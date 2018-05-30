More Officer Rob Pitts memorial bracelets arrive, here's where you can get them

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another shipment of memorial bracelets has arrived for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

You can buy the bracelets at any First Financial Banking locations in Terre Haute, West Terre Haute, Sullivan, or Seelyville.

Bracelets are also available for purchase at the Terre Haute Police Department.

They cost $2.

Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Proceeds from the bracelets will go to Officer Pitts' children.