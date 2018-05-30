Clear

More Officer Rob Pitts memorial bracelets arrive, here's where you can get them

Another shipment of memorial bracelets has arrived for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 4:47 PM
Updated: May. 29, 2018 6:29 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another shipment of memorial bracelets has arrived for fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Scroll for more content...

You can buy the bracelets at any First Financial Banking locations in Terre Haute, West Terre Haute, Sullivan, or Seelyville.

Bracelets are also available for purchase at the Terre Haute Police Department.

They cost $2.

Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Proceeds from the bracelets will go to Officer Pitts' children.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms; rain could become heavy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It