Mission Accomplished: Top Guns raises enough money to buy THPD new K9

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local business has good news when it comes to fundraising goals to honor fallen Terre Haute Police Officer Rob Pitts.

Last week, we first told you about Top Guns in Terre Haute selling shirts that say "Any place. Any time...I've got your six."

All of the money raised in the sale was to go to helping the Terre Haute Police Department a new K9...and naming him "Pitts."

Top Guns told News 10 they have reached their goal, raising more than $12,000.

They say they aren't finished there.

Officials at Top Guns told us if enough money is raised, they hope to buy a K9 for a different police department.

