Missing juvenile reported in Greene County; last seen in Linton

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Greene County Sheriff's Department is looking for a missing juvenile.

17-year-old Jessica Lynn was last seen around 11:30 Wednesday night leaving her home in Linton.

At this time they do not know where she was traveling or who she was with.

Jessica has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’3” and weighs about 200 pounds. Police report she has a rose tattoo and a hashtag symbol on her left forearm as well as a sun with a star tattoo on her chest.

She was possibly wearing a black jacket and carrying a red and black under armor backpack when she left.

If you have any information call the Greene County Sheriff's Department at (812) 384-4411