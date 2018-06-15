Clear

Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing LaPorte County woman

Anyone with information should call the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department at 219-326-7700 or 911.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 8:16 AM
Updated: Jun. 14, 2018 10:26 AM
Posted By: WTTV

The statewide Silver Alert for Jessica Lynn Jackson-Palmer has been canceled.

Previous story:

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WTTV) – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing LaPorte County woman.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 53-year-old Jessica Lynn Jackson-Palmer, who was last seen around 2:45 p.m. in LaPorte. Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Jackson-Palmer is about 5’5” and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a loose-fitting blue shirt, blue jean shorts and leather sandals.

This story was orgionally posted on cbs4indy.com

