Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing LaPorte County woman

The statewide Silver Alert for Jessica Lynn Jackson-Palmer has been canceled.

Previous story:

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WTTV) – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing LaPorte County woman.

The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 53-year-old Jessica Lynn Jackson-Palmer, who was last seen around 2:45 p.m. in LaPorte. Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger.

Jackson-Palmer is about 5’5” and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a loose-fitting blue shirt, blue jean shorts and leather sandals.

Anyone with information should call the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department at 219-326-7700 or 911.

This story was orgionally posted on cbs4indy.com