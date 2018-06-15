Statewide Silver Alert canceled for missing LaPorte County woman

The statewide Silver Alert for Jessica Lynn Jackson-Palmer has been canceled.
Previous story:
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WTTV) – A Silver Alert is in effect for a missing LaPorte County woman.
The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 53-year-old Jessica Lynn Jackson-Palmer, who was last seen around 2:45 p.m. in LaPorte. Police said she is believed to be in extreme danger.
Jackson-Palmer is about 5’5” and 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a loose-fitting blue shirt, blue jean shorts and leather sandals.
Anyone with information should call the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department at 219-326-7700 or 911.
