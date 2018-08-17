Minor train derailment results in Paris, Illinois road closure

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Crews are working to get traffic back on track after a minor train derailment in Paris, Illinois.

It happened on Friday on West Jasper Street near the cereal mills.

According to police in Paris, no cars fell over in the derailment, but the road is blocked.

They said it could take up to 24 hours to wrap up the clean-up.

No injuries were reported.