Minister asks Evansville schools to protect gender identity

A southwestern Indiana minster has asked a local school board to add gender identity to its nondiscrimination policy.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southwestern Indiana minster has asked a local school board to add gender identity to its nondiscrimination policy.

The Rev. Raygan Baker is the Bethel United Church of Christ’s minister for children, youth and young adults. He told the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp. School Board on Wednesday that many of the district’s elementary, middle and high school students take part in the church’s programs.

But he says some students are questioning, gender nonconforming and transgender and they “deserve just as much protection from harm and the right to flourish as anyone else.”

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that school district attorney Pat Shoulders said during the meeting that he agrees with School Board Vice President Chris Kiefer that the district’s bullying policy does not discriminate.

