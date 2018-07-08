Clear

Miniature horses with neglect history finds new home in Vigo County

Early Saturday morning Jim Forbes found himself here in Northern Vigo County. He was there to pick up a surprise birthday gift for his daughter Randi.

Posted: Jul. 7, 2018 5:15 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

"It’s more for the daughter. Our daughter is mentally handicapped. She’s just an animal lover in general. She just loves everything, there’s nothing out there she wouldn't try to help or raise," said Forbes.

Forbes came to pick up Bella and Faith. They are two mini horses that are just as friendly as they are playful, but it didn't always use to be like that.

Two and a half years ago News 10 reported on a horse neglect case out of Vigo County. Four miniature horses were found in stalls too small to live in and suffering from bad health conditions.

The horse-shoe equine rescue took the mini horses in. Ron Barnett is the director of the rescue who helped take these horses in.

"Their hoofs we're overgrown. We ended up having to cut their feet with hacksaws to get them back to where they needed to be and do a lot of work on them,” said Barnett.

Slowly the rescue began raising them to trust people again. Now after two years of rehab these horses have played huge roles to help those with special needs or disabilities.

"Getting them back to the point where they are useful animals. And they are good companions and could be a great companion for a special needs person is wonderful because that's who we strive to adopt our horses," said Barnett.

Though this may be the last time Faith and Bella see some of their other friends at the rescue, Barnett is happy to see these horses going to a new home. One that will improve the life of another.

"They are going to retire here. We don't get rid of anything, we just keep feeding it. So they are going to go to a good home," said Forbes.

The Horseshoe Equine Rescue says they are in need of volunteers to help with many tasks. If you would like to learn more check out their website here.

