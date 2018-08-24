Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce hosted it's 105th annual meeting Thursday evening.

Each year businesses and individuals are honored for their leadership but the spotlight did not only shine on them. This year the venue also got a lot of attention.

The meeting is usually held at the Hulman Center but it was not available this time due to construction. Organizers had to find another place that would be big enough and found just that on the Air Guard Base.

The 181st Intelligence Wing of the Indiana Air National Guard opened an airplane hangar to host the event.

Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce Vice President Kristin Craig says, "Probably the biggest thing that people will see is the vintage airplanes that we have on display. We also have some really cool posters that kind of show the military history of Terre Haute."

Organizers say the business, military partnership makes perfect sense.

"They've participated in our First Friday events. They've done a lot of different things. They serve on our board and so this is just another chance for us to be able to help them tell their story and get the business community out here in a way that's not typical."

Military leaders explain a number of intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions are done from the Vigo county base but the biggest mission is working with the community.

Colonel Chris Alderdice says, "We need airmen. That is our number one thing. We need good airmen to recruit and we need to retain those airmen. So to be able to do that we need to be really in tune with our community and so that we get the right businesses here to employ those airmen in their full-time job yet they're able to come out here and support our missions."

Businesses and community leaders were recognized at the event.

Here is a list of winners:

Susan Decker - ATHENA Leadership Award®

Max Miller and John McNichols (posthumous) - Vision A Level Above

Lindsay Hull - Young Leader of the Year

Vigo County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition/Chances and Services for Youth - Community Health and Wellness Champion

Gartland Foundry - Business A Level Above