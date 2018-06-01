Clear

Mental health the topic of Thursday night speaker series

Posted: May. 31, 2018 10:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and one group in the Wabash Valley has 'Brain Sculptures.

On Thursday, The National Alliance of Mental Illness hosted Brain Power.

The event was an opportunity to talk mental illness.

The group tries to educate the community on what mental illness really is.

It's all part of a speaker series to help anyone who needs it.

"When you see people with a mental illness and you just see their behaviors you don't see what their brain is doing to themselves," Sue Thiemann Wynne said.

The speaker series takes place on the first Thursday of every month at the Memorial United Methodist Church.

