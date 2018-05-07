Clear
Mental Health walk supports those who suffer from the illness

May is Mental Health Awareness month, which is why many joined in on a walk Saturday evening.

Posted: May. 5, 2018 8:50 PM
Updated: May. 5, 2018 11:54 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

The Mental Health Awareness walk was held to shed light on the illness.

All walkers sported their green, which is the color for mental health.

The group walked down Ohio Street to the Vigo County Courthouse.

There, they released balloons in honor of those who lost their lives.

"We say a short poem and then we release the balloons in memory of the lost loved ones," said Patty Mitchell, walk organizer.

Participants walk in support of family and friends who suffer from the illness.

The group hopes to continue the walk for many years to come.

