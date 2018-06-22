Mental Health America of West Central Indiana holds block party

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday was the first day of summer and there was no better time for a block party!

Mental Health America of West Central Indiana held one in Terre Haute.

It featured activities for the entire family. They included a rock climbing wall, mechanical bull, games, and music.

There was also plenty of free food. Organizers said they had resources on hand to help spread awareness of mental health issues.

"We don't talk enough in our community about mental health. We have to get together and talk about brain health and talking about taking care of each other," organizer, Michelle Orndorff said.

Organizers say events like these help bridge the gap to the communities.