Memorial Day miracle comes to a close after decades of searching

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Karen Raubuck grew up as a teen watching the Vietnam War unfold on her television screen. She felt so strongly for those fighting, she wanted a token to show her support.

Raubuck shares, "I reached out to a group. They sent you a bracelet that had the name and the date of a soldier who was missing, and that date was the date that he went missing."

Raubuck received Colonel Melvin Joseph Killian. The story behind the name on the bracelet was a mystery for decades.

That is until a few years ago when Raubuck's kids pointed her to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial website.

She says "Gunfire started from the ground. He sent all of his pilots that were serving under him back, and he went out and circled around drawing the fire from the enemy. And every one of his pilots made it back alive, but he didn't."

In 1980 after the American troops were brought back home, Raubuck took off the bracelet for the first time. But she hung on to it with a special goal in mind.

Raubuck recalls, "I said, 'This is my New Year's resolution. I want to find the family of this hero. Nothing happened."

More time passed. This Memorial Day, Raubuck went to two local services to honor the fallen. She returned home to reflect on the lives lost, when out of the blue, a phone call.

She shares, "I had a phone number I didn't recognize come up on my phone. So, I picked it up, thinking, 'Okay, here comes another scam.' But, it was Colonel Melvin Killian's granddaughter."

Finally, after decades of searching and hoping, the connection Raubuck sought was made.

Raubuck says, "I just want everyone to know, that they're never forgotten. There's someone always somewhere that remembers and honors."

Wrapping up the final chapter, to this Memorial Day miracle.

Raubuck plans to send the bracelet, as well as a book about the Vietnam War with a personal letter to Colonel Killian’s family.

She hopes to be able to meet his family members, who are on different sides of the U.S., someday.

Raubuck was able to connect with the Colonel’s family through this website. If you scroll through the comments left on the page, you can see Karen's comments, as well as some of the Colonel's family members.

It was quite the surprise too that the granddaughter who called Raubuck was named “Killian” after her grandfather.