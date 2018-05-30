Clear

Meijer and Catholic Charities team up to feed the hungry

The local Catholic Charities and Meijer have announced a continued effort to fight hunger.

Posted: May. 29, 2018 6:28 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A partnership will help keep families fed in the Wabash Valley.

It's part of the Simply Give Campaign.

The program encourages customers to buy $10 donation cards.

Those cards are then converted into food only gift cards.

After that, Meijer will give the cards to food banks, like Catholic Charities.

Meijer will match your donations.

Catholic Charities will benefit from these cards through June 17th.

