Mega Millions jackpot soars to $512 million for Tuesday’s drawing

The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to more than half a billion dollars.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 8:28 AM
Posted By: WTTV

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Mega Millions jackpot has surged to more than half a billion dollars.

The jackpot sits at $512 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing. The cash option is $303 million.

No tickets matched all six numbers in Friday’s drawing. The numbers were 1-14-30-44-62 and the Megaball number was 1.

You can find Mega Millions tickets at Hoosier Lottery retailers. The sales cutoff is 10:44 p.m. Tuesday, just a few minutes before the drawing.

You can watch the drawing exclusively on our newsgathering partners at FOX59 at 11 p.m.

Indiana has had a significant Mega Millions winner in recent history. Two years ago, a winning ticket worth an estimated $540 million was sold in Cambridge City.

This story was orgionally posted on CBS4Indy.com

