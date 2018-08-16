Meeting in Sullivan County focuses on drug prevention

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People in Sullivan County are focusing their attention on drug prevention.

They invited local law enforcement officers to help with this cause.

Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom gave a presentation at the Lions Club in Dugger.

He said the community has to approach prevention from several angles.

Cottom said it's not just about arrests...it's about providing the right type of resources.

"If we can just do our own small part to maybe affect some lives or to affect the younger generation's lives and relay a message to them not to go down that path that so many other people have went down then this will be worth it," Cottom said.