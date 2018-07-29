Clear

Meet Your Council Person event helps to build connections and solutions in communities

The goal is to strengthen relationships between local leaders and the people they serve.

Posted: Jul. 28, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community got to know some its local leaders a little better this weekend.

People came out to meet their council person at Sheridan Park today. 

Members from the city and Vigo County Council hung out with the community for the afternoon.

Organizers said it's about working together to improve our neighborhoods.

"If we can get everybody together here, then we can help to build neighborhoods throughout the whole city of Terre Haute and throughout Vigo County," said Leah Myers, Precinct Committee Person for Sheridan Park Dist. 7G, "and then that helps to build involvement in what's going on in our communities."

Myers said she hopes to work with local leaders again to host similiar events in different parks and neighborhoods in the future. 

