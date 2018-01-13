Medical staff battles flu virus, local hospitals take action

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - In order to help sick patients, hospitals have to have a healthy staff.

Many hospitals across the nation are having trouble as the flu virus continues to spread.

Nurses and doctors are finding themselves sick, and those who are healthy are working over time.

Thankfully, Terre Haute Regional Hospital says they are doing all they can to make sure their hospital stays in good condition.

One doctor says all staff members were encouraged to get the flu shot early in the year, and they make sure staff members are ready for their shift.

"We meet twice a day at least for our staffing to see where our staffing is in the morning and where we're going to be in the evening. So we have been very very diligent about our staffing for our patients," said Doctor Ajid Singh, Terre Haute Regional Hospital chief medical officer.

Doctor Singh says as the flu season will continue, protect yourself by getting the flu shot and washing your hands frequently.