SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A medical condition is to blame for a serious crash in Sullivan on Friday morning.
It happened around 9:15 in front of McDonald's.
According to police, an elderly man suffered some sort of medical episode while he was in the drive-thru.
His car began to roll.
That's when he drove over the curb, went through a ditch, and crashed head-on with a semi.
Police say the driver of the semi tried to swerve to get out of the way but wasn't able to avoid the crash.
The elderly male was taken to Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Indianapolis.
His medical condition is listed as severe.
Related Content
- Medical condition leads to Friday morning Sullivan crash
- Early Morning Fatal Crash in Sullivan County
- ISP: Medical condition cause of Friday morning accident on Interstate 70
- VIDEO: Sky Drone 10: Sullivan County Friday Morning
- Witness reports hearing gunshots Friday morning in Sullivan
- Minor injuries reported after morning crash caused by slick conditions
- Sullivan County still recovering from icy road conditions
- Driver nearly impaled after Sullivan County crash
- Pedestrian fatally struck in Sullivan County crash
- No injuries reported after rollover crash Friday morning
Scroll for more content...