Clear

Medical condition leads to Friday morning Sullivan crash

According to police, an elderly man suffered some sort of medical episode while he was in a McDonald's drive-thru.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 12:30 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 12:30 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A medical condition is to blame for a serious crash in Sullivan on Friday morning.

It happened around 9:15 in front of McDonald's.

According to police, an elderly man suffered some sort of medical episode while he was in the drive-thru.

His car began to roll.

That's when he drove over the curb, went through a ditch, and crashed head-on with a semi.

Police say the driver of the semi tried to swerve to get out of the way but wasn't able to avoid the crash.

The elderly male was taken to Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Indianapolis.

His medical condition is listed as severe.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Indianapolis
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Rockville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Heavy rain and flash flooding possible next 48 hours
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A stormy weekend ahead

Image

Crews work to knock down Seelyville building

Image

Medical condition leads to Friday morning Sullivan crash

Image

Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast

Image

Harvest Season Preview

Image

The Brazil Mayor's Ride

Image

The Hereos Dinner

Image

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

Image

THS Tennis

Image

THN-THS VICTORY BELL

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Campus police share tips to staying safe

${article.thumbnail.title}

Flu shots already available in some locations

${article.thumbnail.title}

Cybersecurity concerns persist as Election Day nears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Work underway on $1.5 million sports complex

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party