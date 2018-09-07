Medical condition leads to Friday morning Sullivan crash

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A medical condition is to blame for a serious crash in Sullivan on Friday morning.

It happened around 9:15 in front of McDonald's.

According to police, an elderly man suffered some sort of medical episode while he was in the drive-thru.

His car began to roll.

That's when he drove over the curb, went through a ditch, and crashed head-on with a semi.

Police say the driver of the semi tried to swerve to get out of the way but wasn't able to avoid the crash.

The elderly male was taken to Regional Hospital and later airlifted to Indianapolis.

His medical condition is listed as severe.