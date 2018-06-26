Media reports and Facebook help Clay County deputies launch a joint investigation into attempted Speedway armed robbery

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Clay County have new leads on an attempted armed robbery at a gas station.
It happened on Friday at the Speedway gas station just off of I-70.
A Speedway employee told police that a black male entered the store with a handgun demanding cash.
When the employee hit the panic button, the man reportedly left.
Police say with the help of media and Facebook, information about the robbery spread across Indiana and Illinois.
After seeing the reports, two different police agencies in Illinois have contacted the Clay County Sheriff's Department to launch a joint investigation.
After looking at video from robberies in Illinois, police believe the same group of men is involved in all of the robberies.
Right now, police are still working to locate the suspects.
Officers think the suspects live in the St. Louis area.
Officials say they believe this was an isolated case and there are no ongoing threats.
