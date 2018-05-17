Clear

Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers in Wabash Valley

Meals on Wheels works hard year round to feed members of the community, which is why they're asking for your help.

Posted: May. 17, 2018 4:29 PM
Updated: May. 17, 2018 6:49 PM
Posted By: Kylee Stewart

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Meals on Wheels works hard year round to feed members of the community, which is why they're asking for your help.

The program feeds senior citizens in the community, as well as those who are in need of meals.

Wednesday night, the group held a dine to donate at IHop in Terre Haute. All to raise funds for their new assistance program.

The program helps those who can't afford meals, so they're able to eat every week.

Research shows the program can keep seniors fed for a year, for less money than spending one day in a hospital.

"It is a matter of 'Do I eat this week or do I have electricity?'. So it's essential to be able to have an assistance capability," said Shannon Wilkinson, bookkeeper for Meals on Wheels.

The group is looking for volunteers as well, and they need more than just drivers to deliver meals.

They're looking for kitchen help, as well as help with events and donations.

For more information, call 812-232-3878.

