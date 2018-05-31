Meadows Shopping Center booming with new business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Vickie French walks around three miles a day at the Meadows Shopping Center. The path stays the same but she says the environment has improved quite a bit.

"Well it was sad because it’s such a nice facility and when all the stores went out it was just sad but now it’s beginning to bloom up here," said French.

The biggest factor of this was the Meadows went under new management. Within the six months of their ownership, they have been focusing on drawing in new business.

One of the new owners is Mark Zimmerly. He says they have filled almost every vacant spot on the first floor with new small businesses.

"Most of these are mom and pop variety so you have the opportunity to come in and shop at the meadows chances are you are going to shake the hand of the person who owns the business and I think that's what's going to make it the most successful," said Zimmerly

Their vision for the center hasn't stopped there. They are still seeking changes to one of their biggest facilities. It used to be known as the meadows movie theater.

Right now the facility is just a large concrete room with a slope, but the owners see great potential for this space. Anything ranging from a sports bar or a center for kids activities.

"It has a great opportunity for that and that's what we're looking to do so we can add one more piece to the meadows at the east side," said Zimmerly.

Overall the meadows have improved for the better becoming a home for new upcoming businesses and restaurants, as well as showing potential for future growth.

"That they are all able to stay here and keep going and going and going maybe building on. Maybe getting new stores, maybe even out in the parking lot they could build something new and new stores coming in," said French.

The Meadows Shopping Center is still seeking ideas for future business. They also have plenty of space available in its lower level for those interested.

You can reach out to them at (812)208-4790 or check out their website at www.meadowsterrehaute.com