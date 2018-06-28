McMillan Adult Day Center to stay open with new operators

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two weeks News10 first reported about the sad fate coming to the McMillan Adult Day Care Center. Now thanks to a new company coming in to take over.

Scroll for more content...

The adult center held a conference Wednesday morning announcing a new company taking over. It's called Active Day.

The company specializes in adult day services with nearly 100 centers in fourteen states. McMillan addressed during the conference that thanks to media coverage from WTHI-TV, Active Day reached out about the facility.

The two groups have been working hard to ensure there will be no break in service for their current clients. Now the center will change its name to Active Day of Wabash Valley come July 2nd.

"It may not remain named McMillan but to at least to have the adult day service available,” said Ron Hinsenkamp of the West Central Indiana Economic Development District. “I can't express what it means to me. I'm so excited that we were able to put this transition together.”

With this new company, they can now accept more clients due to less conflict of interest laws. Laura Altenbaumer who is a regional director of Active Day also says they will provide a new service to get their clients around.

"so we have at all of our sites transportation services to provide from to and from the center. As well as we can also provide medical appointments for families that don't have the ability to get their loved one that maybe utilizes a wheelchair to and from their doctors appointments.

Active Day said they are offering the current employees jobs at the newly operated center as well. They hope with these new additions they will have more clients use their services once the transition takes place.