McMillan Adult Day Care Center to close after 43 years of service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Ralph Newkirk says he sad to hear the recent news when it comes to McMillan Adult Daycare Center. It's a facility he says his brother has enjoyed going to every day thanks to the caring staff and various activities.

Scroll for more content...

"Been going here for eight years now and he’s loved every minute of it. If he could stay longer he would," said Newkirk

Sadly these days are now numbered because the facility will be closing their doors July 6th. The West Central Indiana Economic Development District runs the adult day care program.

There have been multiple factors leading to West Central’s decision to close McMillan’s doors. Executive Director Ron Hinsenkamp of West Central says some of the issues involve the conflict of interest laws as well as a decline of clients.

"And the cost of operating a standalone adult day care service with a declining population has just been a real challenge that we just can’t bear the burden of it," said Hinsenkamp.

West Central says they have known this day would be coming from quite some time but they have also sought assistance to keep the facility running.

Sadly they were unable to find the support needed from those they have reached out to.

"We've met with four of them. All of them are sympathetic to the situation but unfortunately, none of them are in a position now where they could take this service over," said Hinsenkamp.

"Ideally I hoped they would get sponsorship to keep this place open but that's probably not going to happen. I just wished that everybody that goes here can find another place to go," said Newkirk.

Now those who use the daycares services were given a thirty-day notice of the closure. West Central says that if another provider would come forward the facility could stay open.

"The staff has been like a second family to us and it’s just really sad to see it go,” said Newkirk.