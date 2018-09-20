Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

McDonald's changes apple pie recipe

A classic McDonald's treat has gone through some changes. (CNN) A classic McDonald's treat has gone through some changes. (CNN)

A classic McDonald's treat has gone through some changes.

Posted: Sep. 20, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN

CNN - A classic McDonald's treat has gone through some changes.

The fast food giant announced it altered the recipe for apple pie.

The beloved dessert supposedly includes less ingredients and a whole new look.

The pies are now covered in lattice-style crust, and sprinkled with a sugar topping.

McDonald's said they are made with six different kids of apples that are 100% American grown.

The pies clock in at 240 calories.

Customers took to social media when they noticed the change, and the reviews were mixed.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Casey
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Brazil
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Marshall
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
One more hot day; big pattern shift possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mom arrested for taking phone from daughter

Image

Ohio teen sentenced to mow lawn instead of jail time

Image

Woman, baby rescued after crashing into pond

Image

Nutrition and Cooking Kick-start Classes, The Maple Center

Image

Lots of sunshine, HOT. High: 92°

Image

Music fills the air on the campus of Indiana State University

Image

Eric Stidman is keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Saint Mary's helps students plan their futures

Image

City leaders meet to discuss budget

Image

Terre Haute man behind bars on murder charges

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Wabash Valley Night Out connects public to first responders

Image

People pack city council chambers to discuss YMCA pool

Image

A hometown team honors a hero

Image

Vigil held to commemorate lives lost to suicide

${article.thumbnail.title}

Priest with ties to the Wabash Valley accused of sexual misconduct

Image

Tackle Childhood Cancer Campaign kicks-off at Bell Game

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hearing on city budget ends in minutes, no one from the public shows up

${article.thumbnail.title}

Efforts continue to Spruce Up Sportland, county council approves funding

Image

Butterflies released for International Drug Overdose Awareness Day

Image

School supplies donated in honor of Garrett Sands