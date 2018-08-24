Clear

Sen. John McCain discontinuing treatment for brain cancer, family says

Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, has made the decision to discontinue medical treatment, his family said in a statement on Friday.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 11:42 AM
Updated: Aug. 24, 2018 12:34 PM
Posted By: Clare Foran, CNN

(CNN) -- Sen. John McCain, who was diagnosed with brain cancer last year, has made the decision to discontinue medical treatment, his family said in a statement on Friday.

"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," the family of the Arizona Republican said in a statement.

McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, is a key voice in the Republican Party and an icon of the Senate.

The statement went on to say, "Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John's many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."

McCain's wife and daughter both put out additional statements on Twitter.

Cindy McCain, the senator's wife, wrote in a tweet, "I love my husband with all of my heart. God bless everyone who has cared for my husband along this journey."

The senator's daughter, Meghan McCain, said in a tweet, "My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Robinson
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 62°
Indianapolis
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
Casey
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 60°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Rain today, more rain possible this weekend.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Crews working to clean up early morning crash

Image

Student pleads guilty to school shooting

Image

Witness reports hearing gunshots Friday morning in Sullivan

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

Bizarre things found on Resumes

Image

A Bear Walks Into a Hotel (No, It's Not a Joke!)

Image

Couple in Their 80's Get Married

Image

PETA Anti-Crab Billboard Draws Mixed Reactions

Image

St. Margaret Mary Annual Yard Sale

Image

Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and storms possible.

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Military, business partnership exemplified through Chamber meeting venue

Image

Organizer responds to concerns about after party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rural communities in need of EMTs, training offered to high school seniors

Image

Red-flag law used to remove guns, ammo from Vigo county home

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving