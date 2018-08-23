Clear

Mayor: state audits show city finances improving

Terre Haute's Mayor says two state audits show the city's financial picture has shown drastic improvement.

Posted: Aug. 23, 2018 6:09 PM
Posted By: Jon Swaner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute's Mayor says two state audits show the city's financial picture has shown drastic improvement. Mayor Duke Bennett told News 10 the State Board of Accounts audited city financial records from 2016 and 2017. 

Mayor Bennett said the state removed its "growing concern" label regarding city finances. Bennett described this label as the state's way of saying this is a situation it chooses to monitor closely. He talked to us about the removal of that label.

"When they removed that, you talk about removing a burden," Mayor Bennett told us. "The unsaid part of it is the best part."

Mayor Bennett said two city funds remain in the red: Rea Park and Hulman Links golf courses. The Mayor said they're taking steps to remedy those deficits. Meanwhile, the city will now work to build reserves in each of its funds.

