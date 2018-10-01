Mayor calls Terre Haute Clean-Up Day a big success

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Clean-Up Terre Haute has been deemed a huge success.
That's according to Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett.
It took place on Saturday.
The mayor told us several dumpsters were full, however, the city won't know for about a week how much trash they gathered.
There will be another clean-up day this spring.
