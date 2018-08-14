Clear

Mayor Yochum gives Vincennes state of the city address

Mayor Joe Yochum gave his State of the City address Monday night.

Posted: Aug. 14, 2018 5:57 PM
Updated: Aug. 14, 2018 6:53 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Mayor Joe Yochum made the address following the city council meeting Monday night. Yochum reported a positive 2017 fiscal year.

In 2017, the city set up five-year bonds with the police and street departments. Those bonds helped both departments purchase new vehicles and equipment.

The city failed to receive the Stellar grant in 2017. However, Yochum says the failure is leading to updates to their comprehensive plan.

The city is now looking at 2018 and beyond. Already the city is seeing growth along 6th street and Main street.

The city of Vincennes is now getting ready for budget talks.

Yochum says, " Probably my goal this year is to talk with the department heads and get budgets for next year in place. We're working on those now."

The mayor expects to give all city employees a three percent raise at the end of the year.

