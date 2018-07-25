Clear

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Some Terre Haute city council members are working with the mayor to keep costs down on a federally mandated project to upgrade the city sewer system.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 10:20 PM
Posted By: Heather Good

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some Terre Haute city council members are working with the mayor to keep costs down on a federally mandated project to upgrade the city sewer system.

Scroll for more content...

Terre Haute, like many communities, must make improvements to it's water system to prevent waste from flowing into area waterways.

According to Mayor Duke Bennett, work is already a few months behind schedule to begin the second phase of the water pollution control project.

The administration and city council have squabbled over the price tag before. Last year, the mayor requested a $70 million bond for the project but he withdrew the request when the council raised concerns.

Now, the mayor is including some city council members on a committee so they can work together to keep costs down.

Mayor Bennett says, "At least the three councilman that have been a part of this, they've been there all along and they kind of see, okay I understand why you need to do that and can ask questions and so that's kind of where we're at."

The latest estimate puts construction costs around $55 million. It could cost an estimated $7 million for planning and design.

The Sanitary District board approved a $20 million bond for planning and design last week. That portion of the project will be paid for through sewer rates.

City Councilman Karrum Nasser is not part of the committee discussing the overall project but says he gives the mayor credit for including his peers. He says the committee has found some savings but he thinks the total cost is still too high.

Councilman Nasser says, "I think that's a lot better than what it was originally at. I think there's still some opportunities. There's still going to be a meeting to see if they can find some other savings because at the end of the day, you know, we do need to do the next phase of a long term control plan but it is our responsibility as the fiscal body to protect the taxpayers and the rate payers that they don't have to pay anymore than they have to."

The mayor says he can go to market for bids when the design is complete and to the council for bond approval.

Mayor Bennett says, "They're kind of up against it when it comes to this because we have no choice. We have to do it. We have the funds. We've already got approval from the state for the money so all of the things are in place accept the city council wants to wait to see what the final amount is and I'm perfectly fine with that."

The mayor says he expects to go to the board on this matter in September or October. He says he is also confident sewer rates will not need to be increased for this phase of the project.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Sun today, rain tomorrow.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Youth Leadership Conference

Image

Sunshine with temperatures in the mid 80's for your Wednesday

Image

Behind the Blues: Following your dreams and living the mission

Image

Jacob Harden

Image

Camp Read event

Image

The latest chapter in the Vigo County Jail study

Image

Tuesday Late Forecast

Image

Community Callout in Greene County

Image

Terre Haute Sewer project costs

Image

Behind the Blues: The Hoosier connection

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Mayor, Councilman talk sewer project costs

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent