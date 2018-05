TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - What is the state of the City of Terre Haute?

On Tuesday, you will have the chance to find out.

Mayor Duke Bennett is holding the annual State of the City address.

It happens at the Vigo County Public Library's lobby.

It starts at 11:00 a.m.

The address will be streamed live on the city's Youtube channel.

The mayor plans to highlight recent successes and share his plans for the rest of 2018.