May is Mental Health Awareness month, community invited to walk for cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - May is Mental Health Awareness month, which is why several organizations are joining together in the community.

One in five Americans suffer from mental health issues.

"That's over 43 million people in America," said Greg Mitchell, mental health walk organizer.

That statistic is why it's so important to shed light on the illness.

The Hamilton Center in Terre Haute is hosting events all month, trying to stop the stigma on mental health.

"We know that there are far more people that need services than reach out and receive those services. Part of that is stigma, and part of that is access," said Margie Anshutz, chief development officer of the Hamilton Center.

Other folks like Patty Mitchell are working to take matters into their own hands, by hosting a mental health awareness walk.

She and her husband are working to remember their son who they lost due to mental illness.

"We want to come together to raise awareness. It touches everybody's family in one way or another," said Patty.

Greg Mitchell says it's important to remember his son, and others in the community.

"I'm glad we're remembering him and getting the message out there," said Greg.

The walk will begin at 9th and Ohio Street just outside of the WTHI station on Saturday May 5.

It will continue down Ohio Street and end at the Vigo County court house.

The Mitchell's are asking the community to participate, and wear green.

"Any color green, just go green and join in," said Patty.

The main missio of the month is to let the community know there is help available.

"We want everyone to know that's either suffering from a mental illness, or friends and family of those suffering, that there's help out there. There's hope, and there's healing. Recovery is possible," said Anshutz.

The community is welcome to participate in the walk.

It will begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

If you cannot participate, the Hamilton Center is encouraging the community to wear green on Thursday May 10.