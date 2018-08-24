Clear

Mattoon teen admits he fired a gun inside his high school

A teenager accused of shooting a gun inside his high school has admitted he did it.

Posted: Aug. 24, 2018 3:32 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

COLES COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A teenager accused of shooting a gun inside his high school has admitted he did it.

That's in connection to a shooting at Mattoon High School in 2017.

The teen pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm.

He'll receive what's called a dual sentence on October 11th.

This means he will receive a juvenile and an adult sentence.

The Coles County State's Attorney said if the teen successfully completes his juvenile sentence, his adult sentence can be vacated.

