Mattoon teen admits he fired a gun inside his high school

COLES COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A teenager accused of shooting a gun inside his high school has admitted he did it.
That's in connection to a shooting at Mattoon High School in 2017.
The teen pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a firearm.
He'll receive what's called a dual sentence on October 11th.
This means he will receive a juvenile and an adult sentence.
The Coles County State's Attorney said if the teen successfully completes his juvenile sentence, his adult sentence can be vacated.
