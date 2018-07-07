15-year-old accused Mattoon school shooter has potential to face adult prison time

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The suspect in a Mattoon school shooting now has the potential to face adult prison time.
On Friday, a judge granted a motion for what's called extended jurisdiction.
This means a series of things in the case against the juvenile suspect.
News 10 spoke to Coles County State's Attorney Brian Bower after Friday's hearing.
He told us there's a series of steps that would have to happen in order for an adult prison sentence.
First, a jury would need to convict the 15-year-old.
Then, a judge would sentence him to juvenile detention.
If he does not complete the sentence, an adult prison sentence would be required.
A juvenile sentence could last until his 21st birthday and if he receives an adult sentence it could be 30-60 years.
Bower said the rest of the court proceedings in the case will now be open to the public.
The juvenile now has the option for a jury trial.
The next steps in the case will be decided on July 27th.
This case all revolves around a shooting in Mattoon, Illinois.
It happened last September at the Mattoon High School.
Police say the suspect took a gun into the school cafeteria.
That is where he reportedly fired several rounds, hurting one person.
A teacher tackled him to the ground.
