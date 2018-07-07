15-year-old accused Mattoon school shooter has potential to face adult prison time

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The suspect in a Mattoon school shooting now has the potential to face adult prison time.

On Friday, a judge granted a motion for what's called extended jurisdiction.

This means a series of things in the case against the juvenile suspect.

News 10 spoke to Coles County State's Attorney Brian Bower after Friday's hearing.

He told us there's a series of steps that would have to happen in order for an adult prison sentence.

First, a jury would need to convict the 15-year-old.

Then, a judge would sentence him to juvenile detention.

If he does not complete the sentence, an adult prison sentence would be required.

A juvenile sentence could last until his 21st birthday and if he receives an adult sentence it could be 30-60 years.

Bower said the rest of the court proceedings in the case will now be open to the public.

The juvenile now has the option for a jury trial.

The next steps in the case will be decided on July 27th.

This case all revolves around a shooting in Mattoon, Illinois.

It happened last September at the Mattoon High School.

Police say the suspect took a gun into the school cafeteria.

That is where he reportedly fired several rounds, hurting one person.

A teacher tackled him to the ground.