Math competition sparks interest for young girls in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local college is hoping to create future leaders in mathematics.

Scroll for more content...

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology hosted the Girls' Adventures in Math Contest on Saturday.

Teams were made up of elementary and middle school girls from Vigo County. The groups worked together to solve a variety of math problems based on pioneering women from history.

Math professors at Rose-Hulman say they're trying to reach girls at a young age to spark the interest early.

"Historically, as you age through the system, the women in the math, the number of women that do the math, tends to drop off," said Leanne Holder, Associate Professor of Mathematics, "So this is just a way to promote hey it's fun."

Winners in the elementary division included:

1. Dixie Bee Elementary

Jessica Kallubhavi, Jenny Li, Anika Gera, Nana Seko

2. Sugar Grove Elementary

Rowyn Holder, Sara Zachariah, Emma MacDonald, Lauren Webster

3. Ouabache Elementary

Whitney Bedford, Olivia Morton, Allyson McDonald, Kaitlyn Norton

Middle school division winners:

1. Honey Creek Middle School A

Angelina Dalloul, Cheyenne Stewart, Ananya Gera, Charissa chow

1. Honey Creek Middle School B

Delaney Linville, Samhita shantharam, Grace Canrell, Rachel Folse

2. St. Richard's Episcopal School

Rachel Claire Henry, Jane Kaefer, Caroline Kerr, Audrey Wang

3. Honey Creek Middle School

Mia Loyd, Lilly Merk, Reign Geller, Allyson Trump