Massive fire destroys Clay County abandoned coal building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Firefighters battled a massive fire Monday afternoon in Clay County at an abandoned coal building.
The fire happened near State Road 42 and County Road 500 West in western Clay County. A sign on the property is for Bowie Refined Coal's Chinook plant. The Posey Township Fire Department said the building was once used in the coal mining process.
Firefighters at the scene told us construction workers were trying to take the building apart. They were using a torch, which caught coal dust on fire. The fire spread from there.
Crews at the scene told us liquid oxygen was inside the building. Due to safety concerns, firefighters decided to let the fire burn out. The Posey Township Fire Department said there was no direct threat to public safety because the property is in a secluded area.
