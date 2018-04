MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI)- Police in Martinsville, Illinois are asking for your help after a person's dog was killed.

According to a post on the Martinsville Police Department Facebook page, a person's Rat Terrier dog ran away from the owner's home.

That was on Friday.

On Sunday, the dog was found shot and killed on the owner's porch.

Now, police are asking for more information.

If you know anything, you can message their Facebook page or contact them by calling 217-382-4023.