Martin County murder trial hit with a short delay

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Martin County murder trial will be delayed.
Nathan Baker is on trial for killing two men.
Police say Alan Sims and Tom Tharp were killed in August 2015 in Shoals.
On Wednesday, the state presented and then rested its case.
Due to scheduling issues, however, the defense will not be able to present its side of the case until Friday.
Baker faces two counts of murder and burglary along with three counts of theft.
