Marshall votes to pass Sunday carryout liquor sales

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The votes are in and the City of Marshall, Illinois now has Sunday carryout liquor sales.
The City of Marshall is a unique case.
That's because it's so close to Indiana, which started Sunday sales in March.
Paris, Illinois started Sunday sales back in July.
The ordinance allows for alcohol sales afternoon on Sundays.
