Marshall schools will receive a SRO

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - It's official - a local school district will be adding a school resource officer.

Scroll for more content...

The Marshall, Illinois school board voted late last week to approve the move.

That's after the Marshall City Council voted earlier this week to do the same.

School officials say this agreement has been in the works for several years.

Based on the officer agreement, an SRO should start work on August 1st.