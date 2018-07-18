MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - It's official - a local school district will be adding a school resource officer.
Scroll for more content...
The Marshall, Illinois school board voted late last week to approve the move.
That's after the Marshall City Council voted earlier this week to do the same.
School officials say this agreement has been in the works for several years.
Based on the officer agreement, an SRO should start work on August 1st.
Related Content
- Marshall schools will receive a SRO
- Marshall Illinois Schools one step closer to getting "SRO"
- Marshall to receive housing grant
- Marshall Schools welcome student walk out
- Wabash Valley school receives national honors
- Three Wabash Valley schools receive 4-Star status
- Illinois school districts to receive additional funding
- Clay Community Schools receives STEM grant
- Vincennes students displaced while school receives renovations
- 19-year-old facing charges after threat at school in Marshall