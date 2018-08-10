Marshall plant celebrates history with new technology

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A manufacturing facility is celebrating a strong history with new technology.On Friday, ZF Marshall had a special event for its 65th anniversary.
Employees and their families enjoyed food, music, and plant demonstrations.
The facility makes car safety electronics like airbags and crash sensors.
The plant manager told us this is one of ZF's largest plants in North America.
They have 800 employees.
