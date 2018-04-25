Marshall library renovation on the horizon

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - The Marshall Public Library is getting a major face-lift!

The library has been saving for years to upgrade its main level.

A local author and writer who passed away donated $100,000 dollars to the library. So now, the plan is moving forward.

Library Director Alyson Thompson says she couldn't be more thrilled about the project.

She says, "It’s always been a dream of ours to renovate and kind of bring things up to date, and so we're excited that we have this opportunity."

Renovations will include many updated features. Some will better-assist library patrons with disabilities and overall library experience.

The library says main features of the renovation include: a vestibule at the entrance of the library, a relocated circulation desk with added head librarian office, a new maker space/study room, a staff handicap accessible restroom, new flooring and paint, an enhanced genealogy area, increased seating and a new floor layout.

The library says work will start later this summer.