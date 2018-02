MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Filing taxes can be confusing that's why experts in Clark County Illinois are offering to help.

Free tax help can be offered at the Marshall Public Library starting Tuesday.

Organizers say all you need is a photo id, a copy of last year's income tax forms and any other useful documents.

Help will be offered by appointment only. To schedule your slot, you can call the Marshall Public Library at (217) 826-2535.

Help will be offered until April 17.