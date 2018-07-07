Marshall Main Street brings out the town's sweet side

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - People in the Wabash Valley took advantage of a gorgeous day.

Scroll for more content...

"Marshall Main Street" in Marshall, Illinois hosted a Lemonade Stand Contest and Strawberry Fest.

Judges evaluated the Lemonade stands based on creativity.

And as you can see there were plenty of themes on display.

If Lemonade wasn't your thing, delicious strawberries were also available.