MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Marshall Illinois schools could soon get a school resource officer.
Superintendent Kevin Ross says the district has worked for three years to get an officer.
He says the plan is to have the school pay for the officer during the school year, and the city to foot the bill during the summer.
At Monday night's City Council Meeting, the Council voted unanimously for an "SRO." However, that's just step one.
The Marshall School Board still has to vote on this at their next meeting this Thursday.
